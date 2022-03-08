Over 10,000 farmers with co-op. loans died during COVID-19

A total of 10,437 farmers, who had raised loans for their farming activities from the cooperative sector, died during the COVID-19 second wave, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar said on Tuesday.

He told Legislative Council that the total amount of loan taken by these farmers is to a tune of ₹91.97 crore. The Government has not issued any order on waiving off these loans.

“However, there has been a proposal by Tumakuru and Viayapura DCC banks to utilise special funds for the welfare of the families. They have sought the Government permission,” he said. Besides, the State Government is providing ₹1 lakh and the Centre is providing ₹50,000 to the family of the deceased, he added.