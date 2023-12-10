HamberMenu
Over 10,000 expected to take part in mega marathon in Vijayapura on December 24

December 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Various organisations will conduct the Vrukshathon Heritage Run, a mega marathon, in Vijayapura on December 24. Participants will also plant saplings. Over 10,000 people are expected to participate in the annual event.

Over one crore saplings have been planted by participants and others in various locations around Vijayapura, including in schools, colleges, government offices and public places, in the recent years.

This initiative is led by Vruksh Abhiyaan Pratisthan with the aim of protecting and promoting green environment. CRDS Foundation has joined hands with it.

The marathon will start from the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium at 5 a.m. It will be held in three categories, 21.1 km and 10 km timed races, 3.5 km for children aged between 12 and 18 and an 800 m race for children aged less than 12.

Winners and finishers will get T-shirt, medal, timing certificates along with refreshments. Also, winners in each category will get cash awards.

Log in to https://vrukshathon.co.in/ or call public relations officer Mahesh Shatagar on Ph: 9448455499 for more details.

