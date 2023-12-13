Over 1,000 invitees to discuss setting free temples from govt. control at State-level conference starting Saturday

December 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to unite and bring temple trustees, priests and devotees on a common platform to deliberate upon on issues concerning protection of temples and their sanctity and freeing them from government control and related issues, a State-level conference of temples will be held in Bengaluru on December 16 and 17.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) Ashok Bhoj said that over 1,000 invitees, including trustees, priests, delegates, religious thinkers and pro-Hindu advocates, will be participating in the temple conference.

The conference to be held at Gangamma Thimmaiah Convention Hall at Basaveshwar Nagar in Bengaluru is being jointly organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Karnataka Temple-Mutt and Religious Institutions Federation.

As temples are the pillars of Hindu religion, protecting their sanctity is the responsibility of Hindu society. Along with it, freeing temples from government control, performing various pujas and rituals as per scriptures, resolving issues concerning ancient temples, providing basic amenities to devotees and also protecting temple tradition have become far important nowadays, Mr. Bhoj said.

Vidula Haldipur of HJS said that there is a need for developing temples as centres for propagation of Sanatan Dharma. In a bid to project themselves as being modern, ancient religious traditions are being looked down up. It has made it even more important now to provide proper Dharma Sanskar to all, especially the younger generation.

This apart, there is also a need for enforcing proper dress code for temples which has already been implemented in hundreds fo temples across Maharashtra, Vidula Haldipur said.

Mr. Bhoj said that Mandir Nyas Parishad of Jalgaon in Maharashtra was established in February last and within four months, it extended its activities to Goa and Karnataka. The Mandir Nyas Parishad has been instrumental in implementing the dress code in 262 temples, he said.

Manjunath Shiggavi of Dharwad Temple Committee was present.

Guests

Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami of Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Melkote, Sri Soumyanatha Swamiji of Adhichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, president of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha and advocate Ashok Haranahalli, president of Karnataka Arya Vysya Mahasabha R.P. Ravishankar, Dr. Maharshi Anand Guruji, national spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha Chetan Rajhans and national spokesperson of HJS Ramesh Shinde will participate in the convention.

The convention will deliberate upon making temples centres of propagation of Sanatan Dharma, putting a stop to demolition of temples by tagging them as unauthorised, land grabbing of temple land by non-Hindus, ban of liquor and non-vegetarian hotels around temples and pilgrimage centres, restoration of neglected temples and related issues.

As the convention is for invitees only, those interested in participating in the convention can contact Ph: 7204082609.

