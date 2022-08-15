‘Over 100 waterbodies being developed in Dharwad district’

Minister for Mines and Geology Halappa Achar saluting the tricolour in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Mines and Geology, Woman and Child Development and Dharwad in-charge Halappa Achar has said that over 100 lakes and other waterbodies in Dharwad are being developed in a unique manner under the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Hoisting the national flag at R.N. Shetty District Stadium in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Achar said that the Sri Yogeshwar Lift Irrigation scheme was being implemented in the district to utilise 1.5 tmcft of water that enters Benni Halla from Tuppari Halla (stream) to irrigate 10,000 hectares of farmlands in Hubballi and Navalgund taluks.

The Minister said that the scheme was aimed at harvesting the floodwater from these streams during the rainy season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This apart, a textile park is being constructed in Navalgund under the public-private partnership model and it will provide employment to around 3,000 youths,” he said.

The Minister said that over 1 lakh households had received domestic water supply connections under the Mane Manege Gange scheme at a cost of ₹363 crore.

Mr. Achar said that 35 gram panchayats had been chosen for comprehensive development and 25 primary health centres had been upgraded under the Amrit Health Infrastructure Upgradation scheme.

He said that the NH48 bypass road between Hubballi and Dharwad was being widened to a six-lane road from the existing two lanes, and already the National Highways Authority of India had given ₹579 crore for the work. This would not only resolve traffic issues, but also prevent frequent accidents that been reported on the road stretch.

The Minister said that a regional centre of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology would come up at Rayanal in Hubballi at a cost of ₹250 crore.

Mr. Achar also recalled the contribution of Dharwad region to the freedom struggle and referred to the names of Mailar Mahadevappa, Gadigeyya Honnapurmath, R.R. Diwakar, Umabai Kundapur, N.S. Harikar, Hallikeri Gudleppa, Alur Venkataro, Kadapa RaghavendraRao, and others.

Earlier, the Minister received the guard of honour from various contingents of the police, the Home Guards, the Excise Department, the Fire and Emergency Services, the Forest, and the Bharat Seva Dal, which took part in the parade amidst a drizzle.

As part of the celebrations, achievers in various fields were felicitated. Students who had won prizes in contests held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and meritorious students were felicitated.

Arvind Bellad, MLA, presided over the function. Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, ZP CEO Suresh Itnal, SP Lokesh Jaglasar, and other officials were present.