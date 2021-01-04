Over 100 rounded up by police

The Mangaluru police on Sunday rounded up over 100 people reportedly spending time in unlit, secluded places in a late night operation.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the individuals moving in or found present without any reason at dark, secluded places would be rounded up and taken to armed reserve police hall for questioning. If they were found to have criminal background, further action would be taken.

Since it was the first day of the exercise called Surakshita Manglurigagi Operation Suraksha, on Sunday in Barke and South (Pandeshwar) police limits, those secured would be released after verifying their identity and informing their parents and family members. Such an exercise would be conducted in every PS limits twice or thrice in a week, he said. The primary intention was to check nuisance and thwart any possible criminal acts.

Open places, including parks, grounds and railway tracks were the target areas. People spending time in such places without any valid reason and indulging in consumption of alcohol or narcotic drugs would be rounded up.

The exercise would be video recorded, Mr. Kumar said and urged people not to unnecessarily loiter around late at night.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar (Law and Order) and Vinay Gaonkar (Crime and Traffic), and other officials participated in the exercise.