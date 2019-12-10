Over 100 dogs sterilised in Vijayapura in three months

In a drive by the city corporation to prevent the increasing menace of stray dogs, nearly 123 dogs have been sterilised in the city in the last three months.

The exercise that started on September 21 continued for three months.

Besides this, they have also been administered vaccine to prevent rabies.

The decision of sterilising the animals was taken by the corporation after it began receiving several complaints of increasing stray dog menace in several parts of the city.

The reports were also carried in several local newspapers.

Hence, the corporation decided to sterilise and took the assistance of veterinary doctors and professional dog-catchers for the purpose.

The residents have urged the civic body to continue the drive in other parts of the city.

Speaking to The Hindu, Harsha Shetty, Corporation Commissioner said that they have identified 3,000 more stray dogs in the city which have to be sterilised in a phased manner.

He said that as of now the operation has been stopped because the veterinary doctor, who performs surgery, has gone on leave for a month.

Mr. Shetty said that after the operation the dogs will have to be kept in custody for about a week to recover.

“After that, those dogs will have to be let go only in the areas from where they were caught,” he said.