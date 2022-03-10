12 police personnel injured in bee attack near Freedom Park

Twelve police personnel were attacked by bees near Freedom Park where they had assembled for duty assignment on Thursday. Three of the injured policemen – an assistant sub-inspector and two head constables – were admitted to a private hospital, and are said to be out of danger. The rest of them were discharged after getting first aid.

According to the police, 150 police personnel had assembled to be assigned bandobast duties for the day. “Suddenly, a swarm of bees attacked them and many personnel ran helter-skelter to save themselves. Fortunately, the incident took place before planned protests started at Freedom Park, otherwise it would have been a disaster as the premises can accommodate thousands of people,” the police said.

Passers-by also took cover. According to the police, there was a big bee hive at the Directorate of Collegiate Education building. “We have asked the authorities to remove the hive, and have deployed a sentry to keep watch until this is done. We are probing the possibility of whether bees were disturbed by someone,” said a police officer.