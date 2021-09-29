Over 10 lakh doses administered on Lasika Utsava day in Karnataka

On the fifth ‘Lasika Utsava’ Wednesday, Karnataka administered 10,26,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till 9 p.m. With this, Karnataka has administered 5,61,68,962 doses so far of which 1,70,17,719 are second doses. The State had set a target of administering 2,308,000 doses on Wednesday.

On September 17, during the mega vaccination mela, the State was able to administer 31,43,598 doses as against a target of 31,75,000 doses.

According to data from the CoWIN portal till 9 p.m., the highest number of doses (1,08,930) was administered in BBMP limits. Belagavi and Shivamogga followed with 79,102 and 50,568 doses, respectively.

The lowest number of doses was administered in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Bengaluru Rural where 4,688, 11,709, and 15,184 doses were administered, respectively.

In terms of covering the targeted population, Chickballapur and Gadag achieved the highest coverage — 93% and 84%, respectively. While Chamarajanagar and BBMP limits achieved the lowest coverage — 26% and 27%, respectively, of the targeted population.

Men have outnumbered women in overall vaccinations with 2,83,36,300 of the total 5,61,68,962 doses administered so far being given to men. More than half (3,02,33,228) of the total doses administered in the State is to those in the 18-44 years age group. As many as 1,57,73,780 people in the 45-60 years age group and 1,01,61,954 people aged above 60 have been jabbed so far.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 539 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,75,067. Bengaluru Urban reported 239 cases and seven deaths.

With 17 deaths, the toll rose to 37,780. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 591 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,24,693. The State now has 12,565 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.67%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 2.70%.

As many as 1,11,538 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 86,507 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,75,04,490.