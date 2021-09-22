Over 10 lakh doses administered on Lasika Utsava day in Karnataka

Bengaluru

22 September 2021 23:32 IST

On the fourth ‘Lasika Utsava’ Wednesday, Karnataka administered 10,06,767 doses till 9 p.m. With this, the State has administered 5,36,80,401 doses so far of which 1,55,24,759 are second doses. The State had set a target of administering 15,10,000 doses.

On September 17, during the mega vaccination mela, the State was able to administer 31,43,598 doses as against a target of 31,75,000 doses.

According to data from the CoWIN portal, the highest number of doses (1,45,477) were administered in the BBMP limits on Wednesday. Belagavi and Ballari followed with 71,147 and 55,191 doses, respectively.

The lowest achievement for the day was recorded in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Ramanagaram where 6,025 doses, 9,252 doses, and 10,3756 doses were administered, respectively.

Men have outnumbered women in overall vaccinations, with 2,70,95,565 of the total 5,36,80,401 doses administered so far being given to men. More than half (2,85,05,148) of the total doses administered in the State are in the 18-44 years age group. As many as 1,52,75,143 people in the 45-60 years age group and 99,00,110 people aged above 60 have been jabbed so far.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 847 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,70,208. Bengaluru Urban reported 312 and six deaths.

With 20 deaths, the toll rose to 37,668. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 946 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,18,890. The State now has 13,621 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.57%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 2.36%.

As many as 1,46,772 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,16,216 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,66,33,670.