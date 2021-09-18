Over 1 lakh doses administered in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

With elaborate arrangements being made to ensure administration of as many doses of vaccines as possible, Dharwad district administration on Friday administered over one lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

Barring minor issues due to technical glitches for sometime during online registration at a few places, the mega vaccination drive went on smoothly till late in the evening. Over 420 teams that included doctors, nurses, and medical and nursing students were deployed for the vaccination drive. By 7 p.m., the number of doses of vaccine administered had crossed the one lakh mark.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Chief Executive Officer of of the zilla panchayat B. Susheela flagged off the mega vaccination drive at JSS Sannidhi Hall. To make the drive successful, the Health Department had kept ready required quantity of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Mr. Patil visited several of the vaccination centres in Hubballi, Dharwad, and other places to oversee the drive and also gave instructions to the teams.

On KIMS Hospital in premises, the Deputy Commissioner flagged of the vehicles leaving for various places. He said the teams were being sent to villages where no vaccination centres had not been set up. From KIMS Hospital alone 150 teams were despatched to different villages and localities, he said.

He said from the last one month, over 10,000 doses were being administered every day in the district and the vaccination would continue at the same pace. KIMS Hospital had treated the highest number of COVID-19 patients and it was the frontrunner in vaccination too, he said.

Replying to a query, he said that because of the rainy season, several children had symptoms of cold and cough. According to doctors, such symptoms were normal during the season and there was nothing to panic. COVID-19 symptoms were not being observed among schoolchildren, he said.

The Dharwad district administration has till September 16, administered first dose of vaccine to 9,91,219 people, an achievement of 67.51% as against the target of 14,68,159. A total of 2,98,669 people had received the second dose, an achievement of 30.13 %.