Outsourced child protectors raise concern about job security and benefits

“We have qualifications like LLB and LLM, but we get only ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 as salary per month, which is not enough to take care of our families. We do not have job security, we don’t even get minimum wages, and we are allowed only one day leave per month, and even weekends are not free because this job requires us to be active 24/7,” said Bharatesh B. Sheelavantar, State president, Karnataka State Child Protection Employees Association, on Saturday, raising concerns about the working conditions of child protectors who work under the government.

In 2015, the government partnered with agencies which help with the rescue of children from various types of abuse, such as child labour, child marriage, trafficking, and sexual abuse, and started employing social workers as outsourced agents who are at service 24/7 at the helpline number 1098. These rescue operations fall under multiple acts implemented by the government, including the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Adolescent and Child Labour Eradication Act, 2006.

However, these workers say they have no job security, they do not get leaves and do not get benefits such as insurance as they are hired by agencies on a temporary basis.

“Maternity leave was only implemented in 2021, but paternity leave is still not allowed, even though doctors advise we should stay beside our spouse when they are giving birth. Otherwise, sick leaves are also not allowed,” said Mr. Sheelavantar. “Additionally, there are some facilities that are lacking even for the children we rescue. We have one vehicle only per district for the children.”

Varalakshmi, Centre of Indian Trade Union State president and president of the State-Level Anganawadi Workers’ Association Karnataka, said, “Child rights service is very important. There should be basic wages, leaves, and security given to the workers who toil every day.”

One of the demands in the memorandum, which will be submitted to Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Children’s Welfare, is “to abolish the outsource agencies and make workers permanent workers or at least give them a contract, which will give them some security within their jobs”.