Outsiders banned in Chikkamagaluru tourist spots

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, on Monday, issued an order restricting outsiders from visiting the tourist spots of the district with immediate effect. The hotels, home-stays, resorts and guest houses are not allowed to allot rooms for outsiders. The DC issued the order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection in the district.
Last week, the DC had issued an advisory note appealing to the outsiders not to visit the district. Local people near prime tourist spots had objected to the entry of outsiders expressing fear that their movement could spread the viral infection. There were reports of tourists gathering in groups without maintaining physical distance and flouting the norm to wear face masks.
In his order, the DC said considering these developments, the district administration had issued an advisory note. However, even after issuing the advisory note people continued to visit tourist places. So far 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district. The number of cases has been increasing every day. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the entry of outsiders has been stopped, he said.
The order clearly states that those coming from other districts, States and countries will not be allowed to enter the tourist spots. Violation of the order would be a punishable offence, as per the Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, he added.
