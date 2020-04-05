Outreach for stray animals during lockdown

An emaciated stray dog was foraging through a heap of garbage. It had competition from other strays in the area. But there was little to sustain them all.

The condition of stray dogs, most of which survive on bits offered by customers at bakeries and roadside eateries, is grim, following the lockdown which is now into its 10th day. With eateries and bakeries shut, many of these dogs seem to have disappeared from the roads. Some may have died of starvation while a few could have relocated in search of food. But many organisations and individuals are stepping up to feed these strays.

Maneka Gandhi, MP, issued a communiqué to all NGOs engaged in animal welfare that street dogs, cows and birds neither acquire nor spread coronavirus and cautioned that if not fed many could starve to death. “I have asked animal welfare workers to feed the animals during the lockdown and I will be doing the same, she said.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has permitted People For Animals (PFA) to feed street dogs. PFA has launched an outreach programme for street dogs and distributed nearly 700 kg of dog food since last Sunday through individuals who want to feed strays in their localities. The PFA is also feeding around 150 dogs daily.

Dog food has also been distributed to security guards at the University of Mysore campus at Manasagangotri. Many households also feed strays and a shopkeeper on the Jayalakshmi Vilas Road said that one customer regularly feeds about seven dogs every evening with biscuits and milk. Though it may not suffice, his efforts have helped the dogs sustain themselves so far. Such small acts of kindness are going a long way in ensuring that the dogs do not starve and there are similar reports from other parts of the city and region as well.