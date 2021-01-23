Outlay for State Budget for 2021-22 will be downsized: CM

MYSURU

23 January 2021

But there will be no dearth of funds or resources to fight COVID-19, he says

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State Budget for 2021-22 will be downsized given the financial condition as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said the financial situation was such that downsizing of the budget was inevitable and the outlay was bound to be less than what it was last year. The Chief Minister, who also holds the financial portfolio, had tabled a budget with an outlay of ₹2,37,893 crore last year.

However, he pointed out that there will be no dearth of funds or resources to fight COVID-19 while expressing hope that the requirement could be less in the new financial year. “COVID-19 is almost 90% under control and hence the resources required too could be less,” he added.

The Chief Minister said recently that he would present the budget in March. He had also admitted that the financial position was not good.