Outlay for State Budget for 2021-22 will be downsized: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State Budget for 2021-22 will be downsized given the financial condition as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said the financial situation was such that downsizing of the budget was inevitable and the outlay was bound to be less than what it was last year. The Chief Minister, who also holds the financial portfolio, had tabled a budget with an outlay of ₹2,37,893 crore last year.
However, he pointed out that there will be no dearth of funds or resources to fight COVID-19 while expressing hope that the requirement could be less in the new financial year. “COVID-19 is almost 90% under control and hence the resources required too could be less,” he added.
The Chief Minister said recently that he would present the budget in March. He had also admitted that the financial position was not good.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath