Outgoing RCU V-C regrets delay in transfer of forest land to university

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Rani Channamma University has expressed regret that he could not ensure Union government’s approval for the transfer of forest land by the State government to the university.

“I am sorry that despite my best efforts, I was unable to get the approval for the transfer the forest land from the State government to the university by the Union government,” Shivanand Hosmani, whose term expires in a few months, said at the RCU convocation in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Higher Education Minister G.T. Deve Gowda said, “We sent all relevant documents to the Union government months ago and are trying hard to convince the Centre. I am confident that the approval will be accorded in 10-15 days.”

Dr. Hosmani said RCU would start a choice-based credit system to help students take up multidisciplinary courses. RCU will also start an ‘Earn while you learn’ scheme for poor students.

He said the university was setting up fully equipped campuses in Bagalkot and Vijayapura. The State government has gifted us land and building worth ₹15 crore in Jamkhandi where we are setting up a postgraduate centre.

The Sangolli Rayanna constituent college in Belagavi will be improved. A new building will come up on the premises.

The Union government has released ₹5.6 crore to RCU for the establishment of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya chair. RCU is the only university in South India to get such a research centre, he said.