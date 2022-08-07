Karnataka

Outflow from Tungabhadra Reservoir goes up

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 07, 2022 19:48 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:48 IST

 

As the inflow into the Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete crossed one lakh cusecs, the outflow from the dam also increased at the same amount on Sunday.

As per the latest information provided by the dam authorities, 30 of the total 33 crest gates were lifted (20 gates by 2.5 ft and 10 gates by 1.5 ft) to release water to the river course.

The total outflow on Sunday was 1.10 lakh cusecs, including 10,653 cusecs to different canals, as against an inflow of 1.09 lakh cusecs. The water level in the reservoir stood at 1,631.89 ft against the full capacity of 1,633 ft.

Many monuments in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi remained flooded. On Sunday, a huge tree near Saalu Mantapa was uprooted by strong winds and heavy rain. However, no monument has been damaged.

