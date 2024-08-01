GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Outflow from Malaprabha dam increases, though rain subsides slightly in Belagavi

And, heavy rainfall continues to lash south-western Maharashtra

Published - August 01, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Officers have increased outflow from the dam on the Malaprabha river in Belagavi district to 15,000 cusecs.

Officers have increased outflow from the dam on the Malaprabha river in Belagavi district to 15,000 cusecs. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Rainfall subsided slightly in parts of Belagavi, though heavy rainfall continued to lash south-western Maharashtra on Thursday.

Increased inflow into the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti of Belagavi district forced officers to increase outflow from the dam to 15,000 cusecs on Thursday, from 10,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials maintained the outflow from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district at around 3.52 lakh cusecs or around 30 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Hidkal of Belagavi district has 47 tmcft of water against the total storage capacity of 51 tmcft. The inflow was stable at around 33,515 cusecs, while outflow was 38,644 cusecs.

The Malaprabha dam has around 32 tmcft against a total storage capacity of 37 tmcft of water. Inflow increased to 14,968 cusecs and outflow was around 13,394 cusecs.

However, continuous rainfall from late June has led to significant damage in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. Water levels in most of the rivers in the Krishna basin have increased due to rain run-off and water released from Maharashtra.

At least 40 bridges and barrages on the Krishna, the Ghataprabha, the Malaprabha, the Dudhganga, the Vedganga, the Markandeya and the Hiranyakeshi rivers and the Ballari Nala, the Kalasa, the Banduri and the Halatri Halla rivulets have been submerged.

Meanwhile, commuters have been using alternative routes.

Officials have shifted over 10,304 people of over 3,600 families from 46 affected villages. Some have taken shelter in 54 care centres, while others have gone to houses of their relatives.

As many as 535 houses have been damaged, 12 houses completely. As many as five people died in rain or flooding-related accidents and seven head of cattle and some small animals have been washed away.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.