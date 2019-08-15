Outflow from Lal Bahadur Shastri dam highest so far

The heavy outflow of water from the Lal Bahadur Shastri dam in Almatti has created a new record with the highest quantum being discharged so far.

According to the officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Ltd., in the last 13 days, over 442 tmcft of water has been discharged from the dam.

While the total storage capacity is 123.08 tmcft, the water which has been discharged is three times that of the full storage capacity of the dam.

In 2005, the outflow was at the rate of 4.75 lakh cusecs and in 2009 it was 3.75 lakh cusecs.

According to officials, from the day of construction of the dam, this is the first time that such a huge quantum of water has been discharged within a short duration.

The reason for the huge inflow and equal outflow is the incessant rain lashing the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, which is the primary sources of water for the dam.

Though the dam is yet to be filled to its brim as around 1.2 metres is still left, the officials are still releasing water as a huge quantum is entering the dam every day.

The dam has been receiving water at the rate of 5 lakh to 6 lakh cusecs every day.

Meanwhile, officials are hoping that the inflow will soon start reducing significantly with reduction in rainfall.