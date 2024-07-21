Outflow from KRS stepped up to 50,000 cusecs; flood warning issued

The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam across the river Cauvery has been stepped up to 50,000 cusecs, even though the rate of inflow to the reservoir was around 70,000 cusecs on July 21.

The reservoir level was 122.70 ft against the full level of 124.80 ft and is expected to reach the maximum reservoir level in due course.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has issued a flood warning stating that the outflow could be increased further. People living near the river banks downstream of the reservoir and in low-lying areas were cautioned to move to safer places and take all precautionary measures for the safety and security of their lives and property.

Srirangapatana MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvayaswamy and others will offer the traditional thanksgiving or Bagina at the KRS on July 27. “The dam is expected to reach the FRL of 124.80 by then, given the current rate of inflow,” he added.

The bagina tradition was dispensed with last year as the KRS did not attain the maximum level. The reservoir level on the same day last year was 90.10 ft. The current storage in the reservoir is 46.56 tmc ft against the gross capacity of 49.45 tmc ft. The reservoir storage on the same day last year was 16 tmc ft.

