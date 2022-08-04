Outflow from KRS stepped up, flood warning issued in Kollegal

This follows copious rains in the upstream region

The outflow from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the Cauvery in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has been stepped up consequent to surge in the inflow owing to copious rains in the upstream region.

Kodagu, which is the catchment area for the Cauvery, continues to be pounded by incessant rains with heavy to very heavy rainfall reported in Chembu, Napoklu, Bhagamandala etc., as a result of which the Cauvery and other rivulets in the district were flowing above the danger mark.

As the KRS has already attained the full reservoir of 124.80 ft. during July, any surge in flow has to be released and the dam authorities have opened up the crest gates. While the rate of inflow was 67,712 cusecs on Thursday morning, the outflow was at the rate of 68,150 cusecs. But with the inflow expected to rise further, the outflow could be further stepped up.

But the Chamarajanagar district administration has already issued a flood warning as the tail-end region of the district will be inundated due to rise in discharge from the KRS and the Kabini. The rate of outflow from the Kabini was 16,500 cusecs and the cumulative outflow from both the dams besides additional water accruing due to the rains in the downstream of both the dams, will flow into the river and affect the border area of Chamarajanagar.

The authorities have warned that the outflow from the KRS could be further stepped up and could be anywhere between 85,000 cusecs and 1,50,000 cusecs which could inundate villages in Kollegal region.

Hence the Chamarajanagar district administration has warned people of Mulluru,, Hale Hampapura, Dasanapura, Haleanagalli, Harale, Saraguru, Dhanagere, Yedakuriya, Sattegala and a few other villages not to venture close to the river and shift to safer locations along with their livestock.

For emergency people in the affected areas can call 1077 which is a toll free number or 08226-223160/ 9740942901.

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar deputy commissioner Charulatha Somal and other officials paid a visit to Suvarnavathi and Chikkahole dams to apprise themselves of the situation and also conducted a meeting on taking precautionary measures to minimise loss.