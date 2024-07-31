Outflow from KRS, Kabini dam stepped up; alert sounded for people living downstream

Incessant rains in the Cauvery catchment area has resulted in the stepping up of the outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dam and a fresh flood warning has been issued for people living downstream of the two dams.

The low-lying areas are in the districts of Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, and people living along the riverbanks have been asked to relocate to safer places.

The outflow from KRS, which had increased to 1.5 lakh cusecs on Tuesday night, was reduced to 1.07 lakh cusecs by Wednesday morning. But a late evening alert said that the discharge from KRS had been increased to 1.7 lakh cusecs.

Sources in the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. said that the periodic variation in the outflow was to balance the reservoir level which has already attained the maximum of 124.8 ft.

The inflow into KRS has been augmented by water released from Hemavathi at the rate of 74,875 cusecs and from the Harangi which was 19250 cusecs.

In addition, heavy rains at Bhagamandala and other parts of Kodagu during the week has also augmented the volume of water in the Cauvery.

The cumulative outflow from KRS and the Kabini reservoir was in excess of 2.4 lakh cusecs on Wednesday evening. The Kabini joins the Cauvery at T. Narsipur and the villages downstream from this confluence point, will feel the brunt of the cumulative discharge.

Hence the district administrations of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar issued flood warnings and urged people not to venture near the riverbanks. Tourists have been barred from visiting Bharachukki Falls and Hogenakkal in Chamarajanagar district owing to the sheer volume of water in the river and as a precautionary measure, till August 2.

The Mandya district administration has identified 92 villages that are vulnerable to flooding if the outflow from KRS increases to over 1 lakh cusecs and precautionary measures are in place. Farmers have been advised against going out for agricultural work in case the fields are close to the riverbank or are in low-lying areas.

Places like Paschimavahini near Srirangapatna is out of bounds for visitors as also Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. Barricades have been placed to prevent people from going on the Wellesley Bridge.

In Mysuru, authorities have prohibited people from moving on bridges that tend to get submerged during increase in outflow from dams.

In Kollegal, 11 villages from four gram panchayats have been identified as vulnerable.

Mr. Mahesh, Assistant Commissioner of Kollegal, said 172 people were already in relief centres and would stay there till the flood waters recede.

‘’Not all families need to be shifted and only those living in the low-lying areas and along riverbanks will be moved to relief centres’’, he added.

