Outflow from KRS, Harangi slightly ebbs

The discharge from KRS and Harangi dams receded marginally on Tuesday when compared to the outflow on Monday while the outflow from Kabini dam rose following increase in inflow into the dam.

From the discharge of 71,000 cusecs on Monday, the outflow from KRS dam on Tuesday was 54,466 cusecs. The inflow into the dam was 60,786 cusecs. The water level on Tuesday stood at 122.44 feet as against the maximum of 124.8 feet.

The outflow from Harangi dam also abated and the discharge from the dam on Tuesday was 10,000 cusecs. The discharge was at the rate of 20,000 cusecs on Monday following rise in inflow due to heavy rains in its catchment areas.

The water level stood at 2,853.28 feet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The inflow was 10,020 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the outflow into the river from Kabini dam was 35,333 cusecs with the rise in inflow which was 34,000 cusecs on Tuesday. The level stood at 2,282.51 feet as against 2,284 feet.

The Kapila was flowing above the danger mark following heavy discharge from Kabini dam. Sri Parasurama Temple on the river bank, 16-pillared mantap, bathing ghat and other low-lying areas in Nanjangud were inundated by the overflowing river. Houses on the river bank are facing the danger of partial submergence if the outflow goes up.

The authorities have asked the people to move to safety over the threat of floods from the brimming river.