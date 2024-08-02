Outflow from Gerusoppa dam increased Holiday for schools, colleges today

With heavy rainfall continuing in Uttar Kannada district, the outflow from Gerusoppa reservoir has been increased and second warning has been issued for release of water from Supa reservoir.

In the wake of orange alert by IMD, holiday has been declared for all schools, ITIs, PU, and diploma colleges in nine of the twelve taluks in the district on Saturday as a precautionary measure

According to a press release by Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada Lakshmi Priya in the case of increase in outflow from Gerusoppa reservoir, 130 families residing downstream have been shifted to safer places and general public has been warned not to venture near the reservoir.

In all 14 relief centres have been set up in Ankola, Karwar, Honnavar and Kumta taluks of the district, where 503 people are sheltered now.

Meanwhile, the inflow to Supa reservoir in Joida taluk has increased resulting in the water level rising to 555.63 mtrs against the full capacity of 564 mtr. As 8 a.m. on Friday the Supa dam had a storage of 113.822 tmc ft. which was 77.14% of the total storage and inflow stood at 44,617 tmc ft. If the inflow continued to increase, then water would be released from the dam, the authorities have said.

They have asked the residents of the low lying areas downstream to shift to safer place and said that no fishing, boating and adventure sports should be carried out in the river.

Relief centre

Meanwhile following Tungabhadra river in spate, water has entered 16 houses in Vittalapur village in Mundragi taluk of Gadag district. The district administration has shifted 40 persons to the relief centre set up in the village.

With rains continuing Indirammana Kere (tank) in Alnavar and Neerasagar Lake in Dharwad district are overflowing attracting large number of visitors.