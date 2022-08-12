Outflow from Basavasagar reservoir increased

Krishna waters almost touching the bottom of the bridge near Kollur village in Shahapur taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd. discharged water at the rate of 2.33 lakh cusces into the Krishna from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district on Friday.

According to sources, increased outflow from the Almatti dam led to an increased inflow into the the Basavasagar reservoir, which was at the rate of 2.20 lakh cusecs at 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Therefore, officials raised the outflow from the reservoir to the rate of 2.33 lakh cusecs by opening 25 gates. The water level in the reservoir stood at 490.88 m as against the FRL of 492.25 m.

The condition at Kollur bridge that connects Raichur district with Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts is the same as it was on Thursday. The water is touching the bottom edge of the bridge and vehicle movement on the bridge was as usual, sources in the village said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has opened a help desk to attend to calls from the general public seeking help. People can Ph.: 08473-253800 round the clock. Deputy Commissioner (DC) R. Snehal appointed nodal officers to tackle the flood situation in the district and held a meeting with them on Friday.

Officers informed the DC that as many as 17 villages downstream of the Krishna were likely to face flood situations if water is released in high quantum. The DC directed them to keep the NDRF team in Shorapur and Wadagera taluk headquarters to reach the people in trouble in the need arises.

She also directed Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation officials that bus facilities be arranged to shift any flood-affected people to safer places where Kalaji Kendras would be opened for them.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Fire and Emergency Services personnel should be ready with boats and other necessary equipment at Tinthini in Shorapur taluk and Wadagera taluk to extend helping hand on time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner Shalam Hussain, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Prabhakar Kavithal, District Officer of Backward Classes Welfare Raghavendra, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Abid, officer of Social Welfare Ramachandra Gola, and tahsildar Suresh Ankalagi were present.