Outflow from Almatti may be increased to three lakh cusecs

Officials plan to increase release of water from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti in Bagalkot district to beyond 2.75 lakh cusecs (23 tmcft).

Due to continuous rainfall in parts of western Maharashtra, the State released over 1.8 lakh cusecs from its various reservoirs. It includes releases from Koyna, Dudhganga, Vedganga, Rajapur and other bridges-cum-barrages.

It is estimated that over 3 lakh cusecs (25 tmcft) of water, including rain run-off and water release from Maharashtra, may reach Almatti before Friday.

If that happens, water release from Almatti will reach around three lakh cusecs, officials said.

It is estimated that increased water release from Almatti will reduce the water levels in the backwaters and reduce the chances of flooding upstream.

As per IMD warning, Belagavi has received a yellow alert, while Maharashtra catchment areas have a red alert.

An alert has been sounded in all villages in all downstream districts of Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir.

Senior officials of the Revenue Department in Bengaluru, along with the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, are in constant touch with officers in Maharashtra, the authorities said.

“All care centres are ready. We are asking residents of low-lying area to shift to care centres as soon as possible,” Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan told reporters in Chikkodi on Thursday.

“We are coordinating with officers in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and senior officials held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned,” he said.

“Our officers are in touch with them on an hourly basis. Similar coordination is being maintained with Revenue and Irrigation officials in the upstream and downstream districts from Koyna to Narayanpur dams,” Mr. Roshan said.

The State government has made arrangements to increase outflows one day before the discharge from Maharashtra increases, he said.

He said that NDRF and SDRF teams, police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel are ready in all vulnerable villages and towns along with necessary gear like inflatable boats, motorboats, rescue jackets, survival kits, search lights and communication kits.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal has 45 tmcft against a total capacity of 51 tmcft. The inflow was over 39,174 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs. However, this is likely to increase in one or two days, officers said.

The Navilu Teertha Dam over the Malaprabha in Saundatti has 14 tmcft of the full capacity of 37 tmcft of water. The inflow was over 20,000 cusecs, but the outflow remains 194 cusecs. This has been kept low as the dam has less than half its storage capacity.

The total discharge at Lolasur bridge, a rough measure of rain run-off, was around 43,754 cusecs, including the release from bridge-cum-barrages and weirs like Markandeya, Ballari Nala and Dhupadal.