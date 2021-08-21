Outfits condemn opening of gunfire to welcome BJP leader

Kalaburagi

21 August 2021 00:00 IST

Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a conglomerate of progressive organisations, condemned the gunfire welcome offered by BJP activists to their leader and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagawanth Khuba at Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Yadgir on Wednesday.

In a media release, R.K. Hudgi, Maruti Gokhale, K. Neela, Arjun Bhadre, Dattatreya Ikkalaki, Prabhu Khanapure, Sudhama Dhanni and Srimanth, the Kalaburagi-based social activists representing different organisations, said that using the firearms amount to terrorising people.

“Welcome is generally offered with flowers or other decent ways as per the country’s multi-cultural traditions. It is India’s real culture. But, BJP leaders’ gunfire welcome in Yadgir is essentially Taliban culture. There is no way but to call BJP India’s Taliban. Earlier also, the BJP had given Trishuls and other lethal weapons to students and provoked them for violence. BJP has thus been nurturing and expanding its culture of violence in the country,” they said in the statement.

Advertising

Advertising

BJP has utterly failed in its governance on the development front. The Jan Ashirvad Yatra is a drama that it is playing to cover up its zero achievements in development. The BJP leaders are violating COVID-19 norms by organising huge crowds. Being a Minister in the Union government, Mr. Khuba and his party had no respect for the law of the land. With its anti-democratic and violent culture, BJP has exposed its autocratic and fascist culture,” they said, demanding the arrest of Mr. Khuba and other BJP leaders who participated in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.