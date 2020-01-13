Outer Ring Road, parts of Narasimharaja Assembly constituency turn problematic for MCC

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) and parts of Narasimharaja Assembly constituency are turning out to be pain points for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is going all out to retain the city’s reputation as a ‘Clean City’ in the ongoing Swachh Survekashan 2020.

The dumping of waste generated from newly-developed areas outside the purview of MCC along service roads of the ORR, and inadequate infrastructure to deal with garbage generated in population-dense areas of Narasimharaja Assembly segment has become a challenge for civic officials.

The MCC officials dread the prospect of the service roads along the ORR dumped with waste from areas not falling under its purview when representatives from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs visit the city as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2020. The MCC has jurisdiction only till the ORR, beyond which the garbage clearance responsibility lies with respective gram panchayats.

Also, MCC officials feel that the general public, when asked to give their opinion on the cleanliness of the city, may blame the civic agency for not doing a proper job without knowing that the cleanliness of areas outside the ORR is not the corporation’s responsibility.

The officials have urged the Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) of GP in Hinkal, Bogadi and Srirampura to take necessary steps in the regard. “The GPs are financially well off. They should come together and engage a tractor to collect and segregate the waste,” said MCC’s Health Officer Nagaraju.

Unlike the other parts of the city, garbage clearance was challenging in certain population-dense areas in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency.

MCC suffers from a shortage of auto tippers that collect garbage from homes. The pushcarts pressed into service to make up for the shortage of auto tippers was disrupting the cycle of transferring waste to lorries from secondary collection points. The disruption in the cycle leaves mounds of waste at the secondary points. “We need vehicles for garbage clearance particularly in parts of Narasimharaja Assembly constituency to clear the black spots,” said Dr. Nagaraju.

Presently, there are 169 auto tippers, which is far from sufficient. “We need atleast five to six auto tippers for each of the 65 wards in the city to make the task of waste collection more efficient,” he said. With more auto tippers, the need for secondary collection points can be eliminated. The autos can directly transport the waste to the destination, he added.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for acquiring an additional 320 auto tippers has been approved by the government. “We are hoping to receive them soon,” he said.