Outbreak of fire at Manmul dairy in Gejjalagere

October 08, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A fire broke out at the dairy of Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producers Society’s Union Limited, popularly known as Manmul, at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk of Mandya district on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which broke out in the packaging unit of Manmul. No casualties were reported as the personnel present in the building at the time of the outbreak were able to make a hurried exit.

Officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department told The Hindu that fire tenders rushed to the spot from Maddur, Mandya, and Mysuru to douse the fire. “We received the information around 7.45 a.m. and fire tenders from Mandya and Maddur rushed to the spot immediately. A fire tender from Hebbal in Mysuru was also dispatched to assist in extinguishing the fire. By 9 a.m., we were able to douse the fire”, the official said.

Though Manmul authorities said short-circuit appears to be the likely reason for the outbreak of fire, officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said an inquiry into the matter will be conducted as per the routine procedure.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Mr. Kumar, and Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yatish visited Manmul and took stock of the situation.

The outbreak of fire at Manmul in Mandya district comes a day after a fire mishap at a cracker shop cum godown at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru claimed 14 lives and injured 7 others.

