Out-patient services restarted at old district hospital

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal during her visit to the old district hospital in Chamarajanagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) has restarted out-patient services in the old building of the district hospital on B. Rachaiah double road here on Monday.

This was done on the directions of the Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar V. Somanna.

Last October, barring gynaecology and children’s departments, all other departments were shifted to the newly-constructed teaching hospital of CIMS at Yedabetta.

This had caused inconvenience to the patients as the new hospital was far from the city. Various organisations demanded that the OPD services should be restarted at the old district building.

Mr. Somanna, who was in Chamarajnagar recently to review the rain and flood damage, told the CIMS dean and director to resume OPD services at the old building.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal, who visited the hospital to inspect the OPD services, spoke to the patients and collected details on the services.

She visited every department that has shifted its services. She also collected details on the patients’ turnout.

General surgery, orthopedic, ENT, and dental departments were among the those which the Deputy Commissioner visited and spoke to the heads of the units.

The Deputy Commissioner told CIMS authorities to start the emergency services at the old hospital building in a day or two. “Make all necessary arrangements so that emergency treatment should be made available to the patients,” she said.

Ms. Somal also discussed with the heads on the facilities that are essential for starting in-patient services at the old building. Ambulance services, lab and pharmacy details were also collected by the DC.

District Surgeon Krishna Prasad said the emergency services will be resumed at the old hospital building soon.