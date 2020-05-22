Out of the 138 cases on Friday, Chickballapur dist. reports 47

Bengaluru

22 May 2020 23:10 IST

Karnataka has recorded 1,743 positive cases so far

A total of 138 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday. The highest number of cases were reported from Chickballapur with 47. The second highest was Hassan with 14 cases, while Raichur reported 10 cases. Bengaluru Urban reported five cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 1,743. Of these, 597 patients have been discharged so far. On Friday alone, 26 patients were discharged.

Since May 14

Meanwhile, analysis of 618 cases, reported since 14 May, reveals that 62% were people who had a travel history to Maharashtra. The second highest number of cases [138] were reported from those who were contacts of those who tested earlier.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 21 patients had an international travel history, and 15 of the patients had a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

Several patients who come for tests provided false numbers and this is leading to some confusion, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar. The Minister said that the use of Aarogya Setu app is compulsory for all those who undergo testing for the virus.

“It is also mandatory for people to provide their own mobile number during testing. It will not be possible for the administration to send test results and other safety information to the correct person, if you give false mobile numbers,” he said.

The department has said that there has been evidence that people have given the phone number of their relatives during testing, thus misleading the administration.