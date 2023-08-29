Out of power, BJP leaders have no work: Congress MLCs

August 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

After ushering in big ticket schemes during the first 100 days in power, the Congress MLCs on Tuesday questioned the BJP’s “chargesheet” against the Siddaramaiah-led government and alleged that “out of power, BJP leaders have no work, except levelling baseless charges against the government.”

Leading the counter-attack against the BJP, former Chief Minister and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar said: “There is no substance in releasing the chargesheet against the government, which has implemented guarantees promised to the electorate during the Assembly elections.”

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shettar said: “The condition the BJP is going through shows that it is without a leader. Let the BJP first elect the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Let the BJP be aware of leaders quitting the party and joining the Congress in the coming days.” Mr. Shettar quit the BJP for denying him ticket in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, who is also Chief Whip of the Congress in the Upper House of the Legislature, said the BJP leaders who have fear of probes ordered by the government with regard to scams in 40% commission in contract works and COVID-19 purchase of equipment, released the chargesheet to mislead the public.

The guarantee schemes launched by the government will continue after the Lok Sabha polls next year. “Guarantees are implemented not keeping in mind elections to the Lok Sabha next year,” he said.

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed more than nine years in office but none of the promises such as bringing back black money, providing two crore jobs per year, and doubling of farmers’ income have been fulfilled, Mr. Ahmed said.

