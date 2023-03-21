ADVERTISEMENT

Our work will speak for us, Bommai says and lashes out at Congress for issuing bogus guarantees

March 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Opposition party is doing this only to gain some 3%-4% votes in the elections but the people cannot be fooled, according to Basavaraj Bommai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and others handing over Spoorthi card as part of girls empowerment programme in Mudhol of Bagalkot district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Unlike the Congress, the BJP does not give bogus guarantees to the people. Our work speaks for us,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Mudhol of Bagalkot district on Tuesday.

“The Congress has been releasing pre-poll assurances calling them guarantees. They are nothing but empty promises. They are only tools to mislead women and youth. They have no real value. The people are not so naive to believe in them,” he told journalists.

He chided Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for announcing Yuva Nidhi, an unemployment allowance, at a rally in Belagavi. “If there is any unemployment allowance, it should start with Rahul Gandhi being the first beneficiary,” he said.

The Congress issued some bogus guarantees before the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh polls. But they have not been implemented. Here too, they are trying to give similar bogus guarantees. These guarantees are impractical and cannot be implemented. The Congress is doing this only to gain some 3%-4% votes. But the people cannot be fooled. This is Karnataka and not Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh. The people here can think for themselves and critically too. They can see through the schemes of the Congress, he said.

