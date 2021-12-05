Our strengths have become our weakness too: Rajendra

District administration working towards harnessing region’s potential that is exploited only for 50%

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday said despite the district being gifted with natural resources and infrastructure, only about half of the potential is harnessed because of multiple bottlenecks.

“Our strengths are our weaknesses too,” he told members of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at an interaction here. The district has adequate road, rail, air, and sea connectivity. However, there has been slackness in the industrial growth that did not grow beyond a certain point, he regretted.

While the administration was keen on resolving bottlenecks affecting development in the district, its main focus had been on COVID-19 management. Stating that he was not for placing more restrictions, Dr. Rajendra noted the district’s growth also depended on activities emerging from Kasaragod and Kannur districts in Kerala.

A majority of people from neighbouring districts visited Mangaluru for healthcare facilities which, besides encouraging hospitals, also contributed to the growth of other commercial activities. Placing more restrictions on inter-State movement would only affect the growth of Dakshina Kannada, he felt.

Dr. Rajendra said the district administration was working towards resolving connectivity issues that hamper the region’s overall growth.

Attempts were being made to get court stays vacated on land acquisition for widening NH 169, Mangaluru-Karkala, while the four-lane work of NH 75 between B.C. Road and Addahole was expected to get completed in a couple of years. Completion of highway projects would naturally boost port-based economic activities. To address traffic issues within the city, intelligent transport system would be introduced under Smart City Phase 2 with required infrastructure being created in Phase 1.

The administration was also working to provide a proper underground drainage system in the city so as not to let sewage into canals and rivers.

On tourism development, Dr. Rajendra said instead of curbing visitors’ entry onto beaches beyond 7 p.m., the administration wants to provide adequate lighting in those areas. It also encourages residents of the area to offer homestays so that tourists could spend time outside the city.

KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor, Vice President M. Ganesh Kamath and others were present.

Works executed for future needs

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday said the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. works are being taken up keeping in mind the city’s needs for the next three-four decades.

Referring to the jinxed circular one-way from Clock-Tower to Clock-Tower, Dr. Rajendra said the administration wanted to provide space for cultural activities along the Maidan Road and also ease traffic congestion in the central business district.

Interacting with members of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the DC however did not mention about the traffic situation in the CBD once his office gets shifted to Padil and the service bus stand to Pumpwell.

Sullia caught in three burning issues

Sullia Chamber of Commerce president Sudhakar Pai on Saturday urged Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to resolve three burning issues haunting Sullia—power, water and solid waste disposal.

Speaking at Dr. Rajendra’s interaction with KCCI members here, Mr. Pai said people had been demanding enhanced power supply, from 33 kV to 110 kV since 15 years, but in vain. Enhanced power supply would have boosted industrial growth in the region, he said.

Despite Payaswini river flowing next to the town, the quality of drinking water supplied has been pathetic, he said. Also, solid waste management system was not proper in the town, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said he could not divulge the plan of action at present as poll code of conduct was in vogue. He has convened a meeting of all stakeholders in December last week at Sullia and would attempt to resolve the issues.