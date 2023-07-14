Our State Our Taste comes to Tumakuru and Shivamogga

July 14, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu’s flagship event Our State Our Taste has come to Karnataka in the hunt for the next masterchef of the State.

After successful seasons in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, Our State Our Taste will continue its innings in Karnataka on July 15 and 16 in Tumakuru and Shivamogga respectively.

Celebrity chef duo Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar will evaluate the dishes and decide on the winners.

The regional rounds will be held in 24 cities. It’s scheduled to take place on July 15 at Tumakuru in G.K. Palace, Geddala Halli Ring Road, Maralur post and on July 16 at Shivamogga in Royal Orchid Hotels, B.H. Kalyan Mandir Road, Opposite Vinayak Theatre, near Shimoga, Gandhi Bazar, K.R. Puram.

The participants must cook a traditional Kannada dish or give it a special twist and bring it to the venue.

The winners of the regional round will participate in the grand finale that will be held in Bengaluru on September 10, 2023. The first prize will be ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize ₹40,000.

The contestants must present one dish using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used wrapper /container to the contest venue.

The regional winners from each city will get products from Butterfly. Participants can bring a wrapper /container of RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad Atta, and Bambino to the venue and get extra points. Participants can take a picture of the Butterfly appliance and show at the venue to get additional points.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, Co-presented by RKG, Powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino

To participate, scan the QR code or register at bit.ly/OSOT2023 or WhatsApp/ Call/ SMS your Name <space> City <space> Name of the dish to 97422 89548/ 97422 89746