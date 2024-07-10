Our police capable of conducting investigation, says Karnataka Chief Minister

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has countered the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the controversy over MUDA alloting sites by asserting that the Karnataka police were capable of conducting an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that CBI Director Pravin Sood had served as the Director-General of Police in Karnataka. “Our police is capable of conducting the investigation,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, said the Congress government had referred many cases in the past to the CBI while asking if the BJP government had ever handed over any case to the Central investigation agency. The BJP used to refer to the CBI as “Chor Bachao Samsthe” during the erstwhile Congress regime at the Centre, he recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

When his attention was drawn to a protest planned by the BJP in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that that State government had already ordered a probe by a four-member committee, comprising two IAS officers, to go into the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme, even after the government ordered MUDA to stop allotting sites under the scheme in October 2023.

Contending that the allotment of sites to his wife was “legal”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP was making an issue over it for political reasons. “Did we ask for a site in Vijayangar layout? Have you seen my wife’s application? We did not ask for a site there,” Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified.

He argued that their case was not merely compensation to a land loser, but a case involving “illegal” encroachment of their land by the MUDA. “We asked for compensation for our land and MUDA had accepted its mistake and allotted sites in Vijaynagar,” he said.

He said the government had decided to keep the allotments under suspension pending an inquiry by the committee. “If the inquiry report finds any illegal allotments by MUDA, the government will surely take action,” he said.

He said the government will reply to the matter if the Opposition raises it during the legislature session from July 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.