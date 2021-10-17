Our party politics is based on ideals: Shivakumar

Responding to reports that the JD(S) decision of fielding minority candidates in the byelections to Hangal and Sindgi constituencies will harm the Congress prospects, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has said that his party’s politics is based on ideals and not on castes.

He was speaking to media representatives at the Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday. He was here on his way to Sindgi for byelection campaign.

“Our politics is based on ideals and not on caste calculations. Minority people are now conscious and they know whom they should vote for... The people of Sindgi want Congress candidate Ashok Managuli to fill the place of his father [M.C. Managuli, JD(S) MLA whose death necessitated the byelection]. I have full confidence on the Sindgi voters. They have seen the BJP rule. Now, they are feeling the need of a Congress MLA for the development of their constituency,” Mr. Shivakumar said. Contending JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s calim that late Managuli had not met Congress leaders, Mr. Shivakumar reiterated that the JD(S) MLA had met Congress leaders appealing to them to ensure better political career for his son.

“M.C. Managuli is not with us now. His son Ashok Managuli is the witness for his father’s meeting with Congress leaders. You can verify it with him,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Congress leaders Ajay Singh, Jagadev Guttedar, Sharankumar Modi, and Allamprabhu Patil were present.