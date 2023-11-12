Our party does not depend on any one person, says Eshwarappa

November 12, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - Shivamogga

“The party takes all decisions collectively. Our party is not dependent on any one person,” said former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa in Shivamogga on Saturday.

This was his reaction to the media after B.Y. Vijayendra was chosen to head the party’s State unit. “There has to be one leader, and he is there. But the party strengthens its organisation, chooses its candidates for Lok Sabha and faces elections with collective leadership. Our goal is to ensure Narendra Modi gets another term,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the party was not dependent on one person. It had over a crore members, and they all would work for the party. “When I was the State president of the party, the number of seats that we had won increased from four to forty. Did I claim it happened because of me? It is because of collective leadership,” he said.

Celebrations

Party workers in Shivamogga celebrated the appointment of Vijayendra as the party’s State unit president. They distributed sweets and burst crackers to mark the occasion.

Vijayendra represents Shikaripur in the Legislative Assembly