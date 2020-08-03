Our land is not for sale, say banners outside villages

MYSURU

03 August 2020 18:50 IST

Farmers protest against amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act

Farmers began putting up banners outside their villages in the district proclaiming that their land was not for sale, as part of an agitation launched by Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Organisations against the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961.

“The land in our village is for us. Not for others”, said the banners.

Leading a protest at Deve Gowda Circle in Mysuru on Monday, Federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar said such banners had been put up in more than 180 villages in Mysuru and adjoining Chamarajanagar districts on Monday. Similar banners had been put up outside hundreds of other villages across the length and breadth of the State to oppose the amendment, he claimed.

“We will not allow real estate companies and corporates to enter our village”, he said.

The amendment to the Act not only permits non-agriculturists to purchase agricultural land, but also removes the ceiling on ownership of agricultural land.

Apart from putting up banners, farmers also sent postcards addressed to the Chief Minister urging the State government to withdraw the ordinance issued to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

More than 150 farmers' organisations were part of the “banner and postcard” agitation launched by the Federation, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

More such banners are expected to come up across the State in the coming days, he said before adding that the agitation will be intensified with protests in district headquarters on August 8. If the government does not rescind the ordinance, the farmers will observe August 15 as a “black day” by staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Shanthakumar accused the government of favouring the real estate mafia and land grabbers by issuing an ordinance to amend the Act as more than 13,000 cases with relation with the Act were pending before the courts.

The amendments to the Act were inimical to the interests of the farmers, who will be lured into parting with the agricultural land that is not only their source of livelihood but is also critical to ensure food security to the society, he argued.