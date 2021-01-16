Our govt. will complete its term; party will come back to power in 2023: Shah

Union Home Minister lauds Yediyurappa’s leadership in fighting the pandemic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and said the BJP government in State would complete its full term in office.

Mr. Shah said the BJP government would complete the full term and the party would come to power again after the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. The Opposition Congress need not have doubts about the completion of the term by the BJP government, he said.

Police quarters

After the virtual inauguration of the police quarters under Police Gruha-2020 scheme and Police Gruha-2025 in various parts of the city, the Home Minister said Karnataka’s fight against the pandemic was “very good” and appreciated the Bengaluru police’s role in maintaining the law and order during the lockdown.

He also inaugurated Indian Reserve Battalion unit’s administrative office building at Tikota, Vijaypura district.

He recalled support given by the people to the ‘Janata Curfew’. India’s health infrastructure, which was considered as poor, improved a lot and the country had been exporting vaccines, ventilators, and PPE kits, Mr. Shah said.

The Central government has supported the State government in all sectors and both the governments had been working for the welfare of people and development of the State, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Shah flagged off 150 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles, a nationwide unified emergency system to attend to emergencies of citizens in the country, from the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha. With this, the number of ERSS vehicles increased to 734 in the State. People in distress can avail of the service of the ERSS by dialling the number 112.

The ERSS is designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, email, panic SOS signal, and ERSS web portal. The exact location of a person in distress is forwarded to the control room and the location of the victim is displayed on the GIS map of the call receiver. The ERSS team would respond in 15 seconds and the team members would reach the spot in 15 minutes, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.