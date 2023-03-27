Other religious minorities, some sects of Muslims continue to be in OBC list

March 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst BJP leaders justifying exclusion of Muslims from the backward classes reservation matrix, saying that reservation cannot be based on religion, questions have been raised about the logic behind the argument.

While certain Muslim nomadic communities continue to remain in the backward classes list, several other religious minorities in the State too continue to be there on the ground of their social, educational and economic backwardness.

While experts argue that the Muslims were given reservation for their social and educational backwardness, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have defended scrapping of 2B reservation for Muslims arguing that religion based reservation is not constitutional.

Nomadic communities

Among those 95 communities that are categorised as “most backward” under Category 1, having 4% reservation, are eight Muslim nomadic communities including Nadaf, Pinjara, Kanjarbat and Darvesh. According to the former Chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath, those communities in Category 1 are treated on a par with Scheduled Castes. “Moreover, the creamy layer and economic slab does not apply to these communities that are socially, educationally and economically backward,” he points out.

The Muslims were in 2B receiving 4% reservation because they were treated as socially and educationally backward, but not economically backward. “This is because it is covered under Article 15 (4) and 16 (4) of the Indian Constitution. Karnataka never had religion-based reservation,” he added.

Reports of the Naganagouda Committee, L.G. Havanur Commission, T. Venkataswamy Commission and O. Chinnappa Reddy Commission have all considered Muslims among the backward classes. “In 1979, Karnataka High Court hearing a petition to remove to Muslims from backward classes list said that Muslims being a religious minority is no ground to exclude from list of backward classes,” said Mr. Dwarakanath.

Other religious minorities

Among other religious minorities identified under backward classes are Sikhs, Buddhists and converted Dalit Christians, who are among 102 communities recognised under Category 2 A that receive 15% reservation. Jains and Christians shared reservation benefits with Veerashaiva-Linagayats in Category 3B that was allocated 5%.