ADVERTISEMENT

Ostriches are back at Tyavarekoppa zoo in Shivamogga

May 11, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

Tyavarekoppa zoo is spread over 250 hectares and attracts an average of 1,000 visitors every day. Its special attractions are six tigers and six lions. It records a revenue of over ₹4 crore

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of ostriches reached Tiger and Lion Safari in Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa, near Shivamogga, has received a pair of ostriches. The mini-zoo received the ostriches, the heaviest birds on Earth, under an exchange programme with Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The ostriches at Tiger and Lion Safari in Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A pair of sloth bears had been sent from Hampi Zoo to Chennai in exchange of three pairs of ostriches. Of them, one pair have been brought to Tyavarekoppa.

Black swans are the cynosure of all eyes at Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari, near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: Vaidya

Mukund Chandra B., Executive Director of Tyavarekoppa Zoo, told The Hindu, “Earlier, the zoo had ostriches. However, they died of bacterial infection about two years ago. We have managed to bring a pair from Chennai. The male is about 10 years old and the female is around 8 years old. The new entrants have added value to the zoo.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

The zoo is spread over 250 hectares and attracts an average of 1,000 visitors every day. Its special attractions are six tigers and six lions. It records a revenue of over ₹4 crore.

The zoo is managed by a team led by the Executive Director, Range Forest Officer and a Deputy Range Forest Officer. The daily operations are managed by around 50 staff, who are appointed on contract basis.

The Executive Director said, “A proposal had been sent to the department to set up a rescue centre and veterinary hospital in the premises at a cost of ₹5 crore. Recently, a leopard was rescued in nearby Sorab, but the animal had to be sent to Hampi, which has a rescue centre.”

Photos | Oldest voter in Karnataka, vote before marriage for bride

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US