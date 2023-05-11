May 11, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa, near Shivamogga, has received a pair of ostriches. The mini-zoo received the ostriches, the heaviest birds on Earth, under an exchange programme with Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

A pair of sloth bears had been sent from Hampi Zoo to Chennai in exchange of three pairs of ostriches. Of them, one pair have been brought to Tyavarekoppa.

Mukund Chandra B., Executive Director of Tyavarekoppa Zoo, told The Hindu, “Earlier, the zoo had ostriches. However, they died of bacterial infection about two years ago. We have managed to bring a pair from Chennai. The male is about 10 years old and the female is around 8 years old. The new entrants have added value to the zoo.”

The zoo is spread over 250 hectares and attracts an average of 1,000 visitors every day. Its special attractions are six tigers and six lions. It records a revenue of over ₹4 crore.

The zoo is managed by a team led by the Executive Director, Range Forest Officer and a Deputy Range Forest Officer. The daily operations are managed by around 50 staff, who are appointed on contract basis.

The Executive Director said, “A proposal had been sent to the department to set up a rescue centre and veterinary hospital in the premises at a cost of ₹5 crore. Recently, a leopard was rescued in nearby Sorab, but the animal had to be sent to Hampi, which has a rescue centre.”