A pair of ostriches reached Tiger and Lion Safari in Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa, near Shivamogga, has received a pair of ostriches. The mini-zoo received the ostriches, the heaviest birds on Earth, under an exchange programme with Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The ostriches at Tiger and Lion Safari in Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga.
| Photo Credit:
Special Arrangement
A pair of sloth bears had been sent from Hampi Zoo to Chennai in exchange of three pairs of ostriches. Of them, one pair have been brought to Tyavarekoppa.
Black swans are the cynosure of all eyes at Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari, near Shivamogga.
| Photo Credit:
Vaidya
Mukund Chandra B., Executive Director of Tyavarekoppa Zoo, told The Hindu, “Earlier, the zoo had ostriches. However, they died of bacterial infection about two years ago. We have managed to bring a pair from Chennai. The male is about 10 years old and the female is around 8 years old. The new entrants have added value to the zoo.”
The zoo is spread over 250 hectares and attracts an average of 1,000 visitors every day. Its special attractions are six tigers and six lions. It records a revenue of over ₹4 crore.
The zoo is managed by a team led by the Executive Director, Range Forest Officer and a Deputy Range Forest Officer. The daily operations are managed by around 50 staff, who are appointed on contract basis.
The Executive Director said, “A proposal had been sent to the department to set up a rescue centre and veterinary hospital in the premises at a cost of ₹5 crore. Recently, a leopard was rescued in nearby Sorab, but the animal had to be sent to Hampi, which has a rescue centre.”
107-year-old Mijar Guthu Anand Alva, father of Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva, cast his vote at Bangabettu booth in Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada district.
A wheelchair-bound voter being ushered out through a ramp at St Sebastian School polling booth in Bendire in Mangaluru City South constituency.
Seers of Tontadarya mutt and Naganur mutt cast their vote in Belagavi.
Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation ambassador and former cricketer Javagal Srinath presented certificates to first-time voters Vidisha and Sharanya in Mysuru.
A mother of a 40-day-old child comes out of the polling booth, with her mother and aunt, after casting her vote in Mangaluru City South constituency in Mangaluru. Later, she took the baby for vaccination.
A polling station at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, Kanakapura MLA and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar visited Kankeramma temple in Kanakapura before casting their vote.
Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA and Congress candidate U.T. Khader, along with his family, cast his vote in Mangaluru.
A polling station in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru.
Melita Soras, a bride in Udupi district, arrived at the polling booth in Kapu constituency in a white gown.
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Jaggesh (3rd from right) poses for photos with other voters at MES College in Malleswaram, Bengaluru
Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra swami of Moorusavir mutt cast his vote in Hubballi.
RSS Sarakaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale (2nd from left) cast his vote at Government Girls Model Primary and High School, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru.
Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa cast his vote at Shikaripur. To his right is younger son B.Y. Vijayendra, the BJP candidate in Shikaripur. At right is his elder son B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, Shivamogga.
Vinod Kumar, a bridegroom from Sagar in Shivamogga district, cast his vote before reaching the marriage hall. He is marrying Pallavi of Ripponpet.
BJP candidate for Mangaluru City South D. Veda Vyas Kamath in a queue to cast his vote at Gandhinagar GPS in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote at Bharath Education Society polling booth in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.
A bride arrives to cast her vote at a polling station in Makonahalli, Chikkamagaluru district.
BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel (4th from right) in a queue to cast his vote at St. Aloysius High School at Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru.
Congress candidate Lakshmi Hebbalkar (centre), along with family members, casts her vote in Vijaya Nagar in Belagavi.
First-time voters post for a photo in Chikkamagaluru district.
83-year-old Chennamma arrives to cast her vote at Bogadi in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru district.
Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa visited a temple, with his family, before exercising his franchise in Shikaripura constituency.
First-time voters from Bengaluru pose for a photo, on May 10, 2023.
Volunteers at Mahaveer Seasons Apartment in Bengaluru were helping residents with any query on voting and guiding them to polling booth. They had also arranged for some snacks.
Madhav Kumar, 77, cast his vote at St. Peter school at Kottara, in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru. on May 10, 2023.
Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari (5th from left) at a booth in Kotathattu gram panchayat in Kundapura constituency.
Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, BJP candidate from Nippani, accompanied by her husband and Chikkodi Lok Sabha member Annasaheb Jolle, and other family members, cast their votes at Government Girls Higher Primary School at Eksumba in Belagavi district.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits a temple, in Hubballi, before casting his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri district.
Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, and his wife, cast their votes in Hassan.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is contesting for the 10th time, cast his vote, with his family, at Thirthahalli.
Voters wait patiently outside Sharada Nursery Primary School in Sharadevinagar in Mysuru where voting was stopped for some time owing to an error in the EVM, in booth number 169.
Voters had turned up as early as 6.30 a.m. at the Bolara HPS in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru, on May 10, 2023.
People queuing up at a polling station in Rajarajeshwarinagar to vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 10, 2023.
