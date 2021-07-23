Oscar Fernandes under observation for 3 days

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru on Friday.

Mangaluru

23 July 2021 00:38 IST

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said here on Thursday that doctors treating Rajya Sabha Member Oscar Fernandes at a private hospital here will keep him under observation for three more days and later decide on operation.

Speaking to reporters after seeing Mr. Fernandes, along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and others, Mr. Siddaramiah said doctors told them that since Mr. Fernandes is also undergoing dialysis, he will be kept under observation.

Mr. Shivakumar said that doctors and family members are confident that he will recover. His condition is not serious as projected. “He seems to be very fine. He will recover and we are praying for it,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The KPCC president said that the doctors at the hospital have also consulted other experts on treating Mr. Fernandes.

Mr. Shivakumar said that senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to the family members of Mr. Fernandes and are monitoring his health status. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S. R. Patil and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed were also with Mr. Shivakumar and spoke to the family members.

Mr. Fernandes was admitted to the hospital on July 19 following internal head injuries after he fell during exercise in his home.