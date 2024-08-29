ADVERTISEMENT

ORRCA urges immediate intervention on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road

Published - August 29, 2024 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a letter to BBMP, BWSSB, and BMRCL, ORRCA outlined several concerns impacting the 17-km stretch

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA) has issued a strong appeal to various civic authorities, urging them to address a range of pressing civic issues along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from K.R. Puram to Central Silk Board.

In a letter sent to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), ORRCA outlined several concerns impacting the 17-km stretch.

The association called on relevant authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and upgradation work, including pothole repairs, waterlogging solutions, and proper upkeep of footpaths and service roads. They also emphasised the need for micro-surfacing flyovers and clearing stormwater drains to enhance safety and smooth travel on this critical tech corridor.

The ORRCA also released a document titled “ORR Pain Points,” which detailed specific concerns, such as the long-overdue upgrades of 22 arterial roads. Additionally, the association highlighted the urgent need for attention to the road connecting Panathur Road from Kadubeesanahalli and called for a comprehensive traffic management plan to avoid congestion from arterial roads connecting the Rainbow Bridge to the ORR main carriageway. The association is also awaiting a work plan for all roads from BBMP, underlining the critical overdue maintenance, particularly in pothole filling.

