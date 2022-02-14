ORR streetlights: Talks on, says Commissioner

There seems to be some headway over the issue of maintenance of streetlights on the Outer Ring Road here as a solution is being worked out to make the lights glow permanently on the carriageway.

This was confirmed to The Hindu by MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, who said the talks are underway on the responsibility of their maintenance. “Discussion with the MUDA has continued. Hopefully, a solution may emerge soon.,

The non-functional streetlights has drawn public criticism as the locals are accusing the authorities of not putting in sincere efforts to find a solution since it has become increasingly risky to commute on the busy road after dusk.

Locals argue that the MUDA and the MCC officials must sit together and resolve the problem on priority.