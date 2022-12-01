ORR street lights to be fully functional by Dec. 10

December 01, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Street lights on a portion of the Outer Ring Road became functional on Thursday while the entire stretch of 42.6 km will be covered by the second week of December.

A review meeting of the work in progress was conducted on Thursday and chaired by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who also switched on the lights later in the evening.

It was decided to install high-definition CCTV cameras for surveillance and crime prevention along the ORR. The installation of CCTV cameras will also help ascertain as to who are dumping solid waste and construction and demolition debris making the ORR a mess and an eyesore.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said that half of the ORR from Manipal Hospital Junction to APMC Yard on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road-ORR junction will be lit up first while the remaining half of the street lights will also become functional following the completion of the underground cabling work. Only about 4 km of the cabling work remains to be done though the LED lamps have been installed, said Mr. Reddy.

The original deadline for completion of the underground cabling was November 30 but it has overshot by another 10 to 15 days. In all, nearly 4,800 LED lights have been installed while 20 high mast lights will also be installed at different stretches of the ORR. The cost of the entire project has been pegged at ₹18 crore and once completed the Mysuru City Corporation will foot the electricity charges and ensure maintenance.