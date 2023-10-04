ORR records 25% more vehicles on Wednesday

October 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city traffic police resorted to quick measures to ensure smooth follow of traffic after Outer Ring Road (ORR) recorded 20% to 25% increase in vehicles The stretch is back in the spotlight after massive traffic snarls were witnessed on September 26.

According to a senior traffic police officer, parking areas of IT companies along ORR stretch swelled compared to Tuesday. The police are keeping tab on IT companies and are coordinating with them to manage traffic. Increase in traffic is attributed to more IT employees arriving to office for work.

The officer said that as soon the surge was noticed, the movement of heavy goods vehicles were stopped from 3 p.m. between K.R. Puram and Silk Board. Usually their movement is banned from 5 p.m. On the other hand, IT companies were asked to ensure staggered movement of vehicles from their companies. This helped maintain easy flow of traffic.

As the Traffic Department has identified gridlocks, traffic personnel were deployed to manage the vehicles. The measures will continue, the officer said.

