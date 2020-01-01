Orphanages must get registered under Child Rights Act: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner K. Rajendra has warned of strict action against those running orphanages or centres working for physically challenged persons with government aid, if they have failed to register themselves under the Child Rights Act.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he said that some of the centres lacked basic facilities for children. These centres did not have good toilets, bathrooms, potable water, and other facilities.

“The centres must provide all these facilities, else stringent action would be initiated,” he said.

Mentioning about Muragendra Shivacharya Residential School for Hearing impaired of Ilkal town, Mr. Rajendra said that according to his information, the school building was unfit for students and was under repair. He directed the authorities of the centre to shift the children to a safer building within a week.

He said that social security benefits should reach all such children, which should be ensured by officials of District Health and Family Welfare Department and District Disability Department. “All these students must undergo routine medical check-up and provide them medical facilities wherever needed,” he said.

He said that all physically challenged children residing in the centre who have a BPL card should be identified and given Unique Disability Identity Card (UIDI) being issued by the government for their welfare. The cards should be given in taluk headquarters of the district by identifying all deserving children, he said.