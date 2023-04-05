Ornaments worth over ₹40 lakh, 95 lakh in cash seized in Belagavi, Gadag districts

April 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers on poll duty enforcing the model code of conduct seized cash and ornaments in various districts on Wednesday.

Police officers in Nandagad near Khanapur in Belagavi district seized gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹40 lakh, being transported in a car.

Gold ornaments weighing 395.7 grams and valued at ₹21,25,304 and silver ornaments, weighing 28.065 kilograms and valued at ₹19,08,420, were seized. They were being taken from Haliyal to Kakkeri without bills. The car seized was worth around ₹13 lakh, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation is on. A case was registered under provisions of Indian Penal Code and also for violation of the model code of conduct.

Officers in Gadag seized ₹95 lakh in cash being carried without proper documents. The officers stopped four vehicles at the check-post at Dandina Durugamma Temple and seized the money.

Income Tax officials have been notified. District administration officials have opened 18 check-posts in the district, said a release.